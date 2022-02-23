Why Should You Consider Adding Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) To Your Portfolio?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $878.43M, closed the last trade at $5.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -5.35% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -318.07% off its 52-week high price of $22.91 and 15.69% above the 52-week low of $4.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Sporting -5.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the ATAI stock price touched $5.48 or saw a rise of 13.29%. Year-to-date, Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved -28.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed 4.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -812.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.98% from current levels.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.88% over the past 6 months, compared to -8.80% for the industry.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.48% with a share float percentage of 29.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 2.53 million shares worth more than $37.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Falcon Edge Capital, LP held 1.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.11 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $9.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $1.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.