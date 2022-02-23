Why Do You Need To Add Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) To Your Portfolio?

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -1.52 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.84M, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -1428.8% off its 52-week high price of $29.20 and 5.76% above the 52-week low of $1.80. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the HGEN stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 7.51%. Year-to-date, Humanigen Inc. shares have moved -48.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed -24.80%.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Humanigen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.31%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.20% and 68.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 864.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $420k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -426.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.50%.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.64% with a share float percentage of 65.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humanigen Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 8.8 million shares worth more than $52.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 4.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Valiant Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 7.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.95 million and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.78% shares in the company for having 7.97 million shares of worth $47.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.68 million shares of worth $9.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.