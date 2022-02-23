Why Do Investors Buy Stock In GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.84B, closed the last trade at $49.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The GFS stock price is -48.49% off its 52-week high price of $73.25 and 11.64% above the 52-week low of $43.59. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the GFS stock price touched $49.33 or saw a rise of 11.83%. Year-to-date, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares have moved -24.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) have changed -3.75%.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.81 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.85 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.62% with a share float percentage of 93.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio with over 3.82 million shares worth more than $264.37 million. As of Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, with the holding of over 1.45 million shares as of Nov 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.28 million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.