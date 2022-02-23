When XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Will Be A Good Investment?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has seen 11.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.93B, closed the last trade at $34.77 per share which meant it lost -$3.12 on the day or -8.23% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -62.35% off its 52-week high price of $56.45 and 34.63% above the 52-week low of $22.73. The 3-month trading volume is 11.57 million shares.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting -8.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the XPEV stock price touched $34.77 or saw a rise of 14.9%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved -30.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed -16.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $337.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $173.39 while the price target rests at a high of $587.36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1589.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -398.68% from current levels.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.93%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and -57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 249.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $443.2 million and $455.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 137.80% for the current quarter and 156.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -4.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.88%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.11% with a share float percentage of 37.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 493 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.02 million shares worth more than $711.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 18.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $643.09 million and represent 2.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 8.49 million shares of worth $466.95 million while later fund manager owns 6.5 million shares of worth $303.02 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.