When Will Intel Corporation. (INTC) Be Worth Investing In?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 8.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.15B, closed the recent trade at $45.11 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The INTC stock price is -51.83% off its 52-week high price of $68.49 and 2.79% above the 52-week low of $43.85. The 3-month trading volume is 37.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intel Corporation (INTC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 23 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.9.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Sporting 0.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the INTC stock price touched $45.11 or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, Intel Corporation shares have moved -13.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) have changed -14.12%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.83%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.80% and -38.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.50%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.32 billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $19.98 billion and $17.86 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.30% for the current quarter and -1.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -1.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.38%.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.46 at a share yield of 3.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.96% with a share float percentage of 65.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intel Corporation having a total of 3,473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 340.19 million shares worth more than $18.13 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 331.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.06 billion and represent 8.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 114.65 million shares of worth $6.11 billion while later fund manager owns 85.2 million shares of worth $4.54 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.