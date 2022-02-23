When Will Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Be Worth Investing In?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.62B, closed the last trade at $79.43 per share which meant it lost -$1.56 on the day or -1.93% during that session. The ESTC stock price is -139.0% off its 52-week high price of $189.84 and 4.6% above the 52-week low of $75.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Sporting -1.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the ESTC stock price touched $79.43 or saw a rise of 14.92%. Year-to-date, Elastic N.V. shares have moved -35.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) have changed -3.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elastic N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -500.00%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -425.00% and -225.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.70%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $208.77 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $223.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 30.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.80%.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.17% with a share float percentage of 98.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elastic N.V. having a total of 517 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.77 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $930.57 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 1.82 million shares of worth $270.64 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $238.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.