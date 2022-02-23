When Is Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Going To Be Good Investment?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $619.03M, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 10.16% during that session. The CEPU stock price is -6.31% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 53.88% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 172.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

Sporting 10.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the CEPU stock price touched $4.12 or saw a rise of 3.06%. Year-to-date, Central Puerto S.A. shares have moved 31.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) have changed 41.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.60 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.65% from current levels.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Central Puerto S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 59.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.92%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.70%.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 20.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.60%.

CEPU Dividends

Central Puerto S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.57% with a share float percentage of 1.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Central Puerto S.A. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. with over 0.63 million shares worth more than $1.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.59 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.