What Are The Chances Of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Being A Good Investment?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the last trade at $22.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -4.38% during that session. The NOG stock price is -21.7% off its 52-week high price of $27.87 and 52.4% above the 52-week low of $10.90. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) trade information

Sporting -4.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the NOG stock price touched $22.90 or saw a rise of 8.76%. Year-to-date, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have moved 11.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) have changed 5.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 106.59%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.40% and 148.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $257.62 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $308.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $50.07 million and $150.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 414.50% for the current quarter and 105.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -978.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.30%.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.23% with a share float percentage of 70.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 4.88 million shares worth more than $104.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.35 million and represent 5.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.36% shares in the company for having 4.88 million shares of worth $104.33 million while later fund manager owns 1.76 million shares of worth $35.84 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.