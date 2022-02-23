Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags RPC Inc. (RES) Lower

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.74B, closed the last trade at $7.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The RES stock price is -5.27% off its 52-week high price of $8.39 and 58.22% above the 52-week low of $3.33. The 3-month trading volume is 995.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RPC Inc. (RES) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the RES stock price touched $7.97 or saw a rise of 5.01%. Year-to-date, RPC Inc. shares have moved 75.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) have changed 47.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.13, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.58% from current levels.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RPC Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 118.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,066.67%, compared to 33.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 180.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240.32 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $248.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $148.64 million and $157.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.70% for the current quarter and 57.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.00% over the past 5 years.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.47% with a share float percentage of 89.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RPC Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.87 million shares worth more than $52.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 9.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.7 million and represent 4.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 9.2 million shares of worth $44.7 million while later fund manager owns 4.82 million shares of worth $25.98 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.