Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Gain 0.86%, Marking Win By Bears

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.21M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The URG stock price is -83.76% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 23.93% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting 0.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the URG stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 8.59%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved -4.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 2.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.02 while the price target rests at a high of $3.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -211.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.65% from current levels.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.56%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.53% with a share float percentage of 28.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.89 million shares worth more than $15.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, with the holding of over 8.01 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.77 million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.12% shares in the company for having 8.91 million shares of worth $15.5 million while later fund manager owns 5.13 million shares of worth $8.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.