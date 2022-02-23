United States Steel Corporation (X) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.25B, closed the recent trade at $23.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The X stock price is -29.64% off its 52-week high price of $30.57 and 30.62% above the 52-week low of $16.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.41 million shares.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the X stock price touched $23.58 or saw a rise of 7.6%. Year-to-date, United States Steel Corporation shares have moved 0.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) have changed 23.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United States Steel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.94%, compared to -25.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,966.70% and 313.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 109.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.74 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.56 billion and $3.68 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 124.00% for the current quarter and 57.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 351.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.89%.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.56% with a share float percentage of 71.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Steel Corporation having a total of 505 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.3 million shares worth more than $533.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $508.0 million and represent 8.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 7.28 million shares of worth $192.17 million while later fund manager owns 6.89 million shares of worth $151.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.