Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Estimation And Forecast

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $847.44M, closed the recent trade at $15.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The TUP stock price is -111.01% off its 52-week high price of $33.72 and 16.9% above the 52-week low of $13.28. The 3-month trading volume is 872.46K shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Sporting -3.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the TUP stock price touched $15.98 or saw a rise of 14.36%. Year-to-date, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have moved 7.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) have changed 15.22%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.25%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 285.70% and -23.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $384.97 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $392.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $489.6 million and $434.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.40% for the current quarter and -9.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 747.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.08% with a share float percentage of 97.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tupperware Brands Corporation having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.75 million shares worth more than $163.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.06 million and represent 15.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.88% shares in the company for having 3.36 million shares of worth $74.78 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $50.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.91% of company’s outstanding stock.