trivago N.V. (TRVG) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $892.06M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The TRVG stock price is -124.17% off its 52-week high price of $5.38 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $1.92. The 3-month trading volume is 971.27K shares.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the TRVG stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, trivago N.V. shares have moved 10.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) have changed 11.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.53 while the price target rests at a high of $3.24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.25% from current levels.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that trivago N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.67%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 150.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.58 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $38.48 million and $45.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 176.90% for the current quarter and 218.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 104.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.34%.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.38% with a share float percentage of 35.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with trivago N.V. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Par Capital Management Inc with over 21.12 million shares worth more than $52.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Par Capital Management Inc held 22.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 3.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.42 million and represent 3.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 3.41 million shares of worth $8.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $2.35 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.