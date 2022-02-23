The Gap Inc. (GPS) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.26B, closed the recent trade at $13.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -2.02% during that session. The GPS stock price is -172.48% off its 52-week high price of $37.63 and -1.74% below the 52-week low of $14.05. The 3-month trading volume is 10.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Sporting -2.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the GPS stock price touched $13.81 or saw a rise of 14.59%. Year-to-date, The Gap Inc. shares have moved -20.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have changed -11.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -88.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.38% from the levels at last check today.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Gap Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 163.03%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -146.40% and -43.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.60%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.5 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -308.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.90%.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 3.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.78% with a share float percentage of 114.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap Inc. having a total of 569 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 35.09 million shares worth more than $619.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 9.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $488.82 million and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and JP Morgan Equity Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 16.25 million shares of worth $368.84 million while later fund manager owns 10.67 million shares of worth $242.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.