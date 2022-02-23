Small Cap Stock Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Is A Buy – Analysts

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.94B, closed the last trade at $16.93 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -6.36% during that session. The OLPX stock price is -79.62% off its 52-week high price of $30.41 and -5.38% below the 52-week low of $17.84. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Sporting -6.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the OLPX stock price touched $16.93 or saw a rise of 18.21%. Year-to-date, Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares have moved -41.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) have changed -11.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -195.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.67% from current levels.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $156.41 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -35.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.30%.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.35% with a share float percentage of 99.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olaplex Holdings Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International Corporation with over 509.78 million shares worth more than $12.49 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Advent International Corporation held 78.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.79 million and represent 1.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 2.1 million shares of worth $56.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $48.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.