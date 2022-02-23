Small Cap Stock Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Is A Buy – Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.95B, closed the recent trade at $6.58 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 2.81% during that session. The CPG stock price is -6.23% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 58.21% above the 52-week low of $2.75. The 3-month trading volume is 6.98 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting 2.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the CPG stock price touched $6.58 or saw a rise of 5.87%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 19.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed 4.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.69 while the price target rests at a high of $12.22. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -85.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.67% from the levels at last check today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 95.12% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $522.71 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 2.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.42% with a share float percentage of 41.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 31.0 million shares worth more than $165.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 5.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 25.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.53 million and represent 4.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.92% shares in the company for having 22.63 million shares of worth $113.82 million while later fund manager owns 6.98 million shares of worth $35.13 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.