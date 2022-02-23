Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.32M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.85% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -593.64% off its 52-week high price of $7.63 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.80. The 3-month trading volume is 521.41K shares.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting 1.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the CLEU stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -18.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed 21.35%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.73% over the past 6 months.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.91% with a share float percentage of 2.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 69668.0 shares worth more than $92658.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bank of America Corporation held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 48266.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64193.0 and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.