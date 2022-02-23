Shares Of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Declined -5.80% In One Month

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) has seen 3.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $890.49M, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -7.08% during that session. The UP stock price is -339.88% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 5.57% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Sporting -7.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the UP stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 16.83%. Year-to-date, Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares have moved -26.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) have changed -5.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.20 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -369.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.17% from current levels.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.78% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $232.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $241.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.26% with a share float percentage of 51.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheels Up Experience Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 16.02 million shares worth more than $105.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 6.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 11.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.67 million and represent 4.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 3.5 million shares of worth $24.54 million while later fund manager owns 2.28 million shares of worth $15.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.