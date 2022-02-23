Shares Of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) increased By 21.50% In A Month

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.53M, closed the last trade at $3.90 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 7.73% during that session. The USEG stock price is -102.82% off its 52-week high price of $7.91 and 25.38% above the 52-week low of $2.91. The 3-month trading volume is 128.20K shares.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Sporting 7.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the USEG stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 4.18%. Year-to-date, U.S. Energy Corp. shares have moved 19.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) have changed 21.50%.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.45% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -473.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.48% with a share float percentage of 10.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Energy Corp. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 95307.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 77059.0 shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 72244.0 shares of worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.