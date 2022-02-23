Shares Of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Decreased By -12.68% In A Month

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $6.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -5.25% during that session. The LICY stock price is -114.82% off its 52-week high price of $14.35 and 5.09% above the 52-week low of $6.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Sporting -5.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the LICY stock price touched $6.68 or saw a rise of 14.9%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares have moved -32.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) have changed -12.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -169.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.73% from current levels.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.18%, compared to 23.90% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.3 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.42% with a share float percentage of 48.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Moore Capital Management, LP with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $58.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Moore Capital Management, LP held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with the holding of over 4.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.61 million and represent 2.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 2.44 million shares of worth $31.55 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $18.0 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.