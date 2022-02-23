Shares Of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) increased By 0.24% In A Month

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $736.38M, closed the recent trade at $4.34 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 5.08% during that session. The EXK stock price is -78.8% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 22.81% above the 52-week low of $3.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Sporting 5.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the EXK stock price touched $4.34 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved -2.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed 0.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.12 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.07% from the levels at last check today.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,000.00%, compared to -3.70% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.15 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.50% with a share float percentage of 30.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.8 million shares worth more than $72.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 4.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.42 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 8.66 million shares of worth $35.42 million while later fund manager owns 7.83 million shares of worth $32.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.59% of company’s outstanding stock.