Shares In Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) -30.70% Down, YTD

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.25B, closed the recent trade at $9.38 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 2.80% during that session. The DADA stock price is -326.12% off its 52-week high price of $39.97 and 7.46% above the 52-week low of $8.68. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Sporting 2.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the DADA stock price touched $9.38 or saw a rise of 15.95%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Limited shares have moved -30.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed -19.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $217.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $126.53 while the price target rests at a high of $428.79. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4471.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1248.93% from the levels at last check today.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dada Nexus Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.73%, compared to 14.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.20% and 45.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $319.15 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $319.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $313.33 million and $229.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.90% for the current quarter and 38.90% for the next.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.68% with a share float percentage of 26.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Limited having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 10.22 million shares worth more than $134.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 4.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 7.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.01 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 3.48 million shares of worth $70.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $35.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.