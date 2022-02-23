Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Has Fallen -8.78%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) has seen 6.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $263.07M, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -8.78% during that session. The RMO stock price is -718.18% off its 52-week high price of $15.30 and 6.42% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Sporting -8.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the RMO stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 19.4%. Year-to-date, Romeo Power Inc. shares have moved -48.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) have changed -14.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -381.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.69% from current levels.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Romeo Power Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 101.85%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and -128.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.65 million and $1.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 84.00% for the current quarter and 801.30% for the next.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.01% with a share float percentage of 50.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Romeo Power Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.9 million shares worth more than $32.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.68 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.80% shares in the company for having 5.09 million shares of worth $20.16 million while later fund manager owns 2.97 million shares of worth $11.78 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.