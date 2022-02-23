Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Shares Have Declined -21.37% Year To Date

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.59B, closed the recent trade at $58.95 per share which meant it lost -$3.93 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The PCOR stock price is -84.48% off its 52-week high price of $108.75 and 5.0% above the 52-week low of $56.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 976.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the PCOR stock price touched $58.95 or saw a rise of 15.76%. Year-to-date, Procore Technologies Inc. shares have moved -21.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) have changed 2.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $94.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $113.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -91.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.19% from the levels at last check today.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Procore Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 14.10% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $137.39 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.94% with a share float percentage of 89.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Procore Technologies Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICONIQ Capital, LLC with over 47.16 million shares worth more than $4.21 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, ICONIQ Capital, LLC held 35.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer VIII & Co. Ltd., with the holding of over 15.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 billion and represent 11.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $61.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $44.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.