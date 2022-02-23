Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Investors To Make Money Again

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66B, closed the last trade at $25.08 per share which meant it gained $2.75 on the day or 12.32% during that session. The PRVA stock price is -102.43% off its 52-week high price of $50.77 and 24.52% above the 52-week low of $18.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 646.38K shares.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Sporting 12.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the PRVA stock price touched $25.08 or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Privia Health Group Inc. shares have moved -3.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) have changed 22.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.87% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.20% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $418.65 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $445.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 279.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.38%.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.06% with a share float percentage of 80.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Privia Health Group Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 30.51 million shares worth more than $718.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 28.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.23 million and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $35.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.32 million shares of worth $31.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.