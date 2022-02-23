PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 4.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18B, closed the last trade at $17.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.61% during that session. The PBF stock price is -12.57% off its 52-week high price of $20.15 and 59.55% above the 52-week low of $7.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.17 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Sporting -0.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the PBF stock price touched $17.90 or saw a rise of 10.14%. Year-to-date, PBF Energy Inc. shares have moved 38.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have changed 14.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PBF Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 98.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 152.80%, compared to 22.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.50% and 81.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.11 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.66 billion and $4.82 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 94.50% for the current quarter and 49.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.70% over the past 5 years.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.75% with a share float percentage of 97.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.04 million shares worth more than $221.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.11 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.39% shares in the company for having 6.48 million shares of worth $81.18 million while later fund manager owns 6.45 million shares of worth $80.83 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.36% of company’s outstanding stock.