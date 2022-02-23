NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 14.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $606.14B, closed the recent trade at $232.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.97 on the day or -0.41% during that session. The NVDA stock price is -48.74% off its 52-week high price of $346.47 and 50.34% above the 52-week low of $115.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 44 have rated it as a Hold, with 29 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.22.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Sporting -0.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the NVDA stock price touched $232.93 or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, NVIDIA Corporation shares have moved -20.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have changed 0.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $347.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $210.00 while the price target rests at a high of $400.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -71.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.84% from the levels at last check today.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.52% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.00%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.41 billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5 billion and $5.66 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.20% for the current quarter and 28.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 52.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.72%.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.83% with a share float percentage of 69.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NVIDIA Corporation having a total of 3,513 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 194.85 million shares worth more than $40.36 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 174.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.1 billion and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 67.12 million shares of worth $13.9 billion while later fund manager owns 52.33 million shares of worth $10.84 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.