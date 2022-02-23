NIO Inc. (NIO)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 55.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.88B, closed the last trade at $21.77 per share which meant it lost -$1.44 on the day or -6.20% during that session. The NIO stock price is -157.42% off its 52-week high price of $56.04 and 11.3% above the 52-week low of $19.31. The 3-month trading volume is 53.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Inc. (NIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting -6.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the NIO stock price touched $21.77 or saw a rise of 17.13%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -31.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -20.40%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.42%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 120.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 billion and $1.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.70% for the current quarter and 46.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 57.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.63% with a share float percentage of 38.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 862 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 88.86 million shares worth more than $2.82 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.2 billion and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 31.22 million shares of worth $1.23 billion while later fund manager owns 17.79 million shares of worth $701.26 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.