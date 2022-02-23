Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Estimation And Forecast

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $481.62M, closed the last trade at $6.10 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The KIND stock price is -204.75% off its 52-week high price of $18.59 and 20.16% above the 52-week low of $4.87. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the KIND stock price touched $6.10 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares have moved -22.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) have changed 9.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -162.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from current levels.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.94% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.38% with a share float percentage of 68.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.99 million shares worth more than $50.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.3 million and represent 6.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 4.65 million shares of worth $47.52 million while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $29.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.66% of company’s outstanding stock.