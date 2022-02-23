Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 10.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $554.19B, closed the recent trade at $201.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The FB stock price is -90.84% off its 52-week high price of $384.33 and 0.66% above the 52-week low of $200.06. The 3-month trading volume is 30.89 million shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Sporting -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the FB stock price touched $201.39 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Meta Platforms Inc. shares have moved -39.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have changed -33.34%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Platforms Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.10%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.00% and -8.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.90%.

38 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.38 billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $28.07 billion and $23.67 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.90% for the current quarter and 27.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 36.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.35%.

FB Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.02% with a share float percentage of 80.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Platforms Inc. having a total of 4,210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 182.89 million shares worth more than $62.07 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 155.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.91 billion and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 67.37 million shares of worth $22.86 billion while later fund manager owns 50.06 million shares of worth $16.99 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.