Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $281.17M, closed the last trade at $3.91 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.03% during that session. The MRSN stock price is -437.08% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 3.58% above the 52-week low of $3.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Sporting 1.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the MRSN stock price touched $3.91 or saw a rise of 9.7%. Year-to-date, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -37.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have changed -23.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.83%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -59.50% and -34.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -97.60%.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $240k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.60% over the past 5 years.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 99.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mersana Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.48 million shares worth more than $46.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 6.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.12 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 2.93 million shares of worth $19.74 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $19.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.