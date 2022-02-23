Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $6.27 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The LYEL stock price is -216.43% off its 52-week high price of $19.84 and 21.69% above the 52-week low of $4.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 735.72K shares.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the LYEL stock price touched $6.27 or saw a rise of 10.17%. Year-to-date, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares have moved -18.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) have changed 19.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -218.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -139.23% from current levels.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.83% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.20% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.85 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -58.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.90%.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.16% with a share float percentage of 38.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyell Immunopharma Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MWG Management Ltd with over 20.3 million shares worth more than $300.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, MWG Management Ltd held 8.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., with the holding of over 15.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $224.48 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $24.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $11.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.