KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -2.34%

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35B, closed the last trade at $19.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The KNBE stock price is -90.89% off its 52-week high price of $36.67 and 12.7% above the 52-week low of $16.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 956.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Sporting -2.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the KNBE stock price touched $19.21 or saw a rise of 23.04%. Year-to-date, KnowBe4 Inc. shares have moved -16.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have changed -6.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -108.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.14% from current levels.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KnowBe4 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to 1.90% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.1 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 98.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 78.60%.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.33% with a share float percentage of 76.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KnowBe4 Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 28.81 million shares worth more than $632.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 82.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $360.87 million and represent 47.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.86% shares in the company for having 2.04 million shares of worth $44.71 million while later fund manager owns 1.67 million shares of worth $39.07 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.81% of company’s outstanding stock.