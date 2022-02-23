Investors In Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Will Start Making Money Again

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47B, closed the last trade at $8.11 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 3.44% during that session. The VCSA stock price is -35.64% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 31.44% above the 52-week low of $5.56. The 3-month trading volume is 603.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Sporting 3.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the VCSA stock price touched $8.11 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, Vacasa Inc. shares have moved -2.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) have changed 15.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -84.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.3% from current levels.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.66% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $181.21 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $202.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.20% with a share float percentage of 6.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vacasa Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 2.35 million shares worth more than $23.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Guggenheim Capital, LLC held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.36 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $12.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $5.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.