Investor Trust Slackened After Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Shares Gained By $0.07

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) has seen 3.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.19M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The REVB stock price is -633.12% off its 52-week high price of $11.29 and 5.84% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 247.36K shares.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the REVB stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 39.61%. Year-to-date, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -84.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) have changed -53.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 45240.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -679.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -679.22% from current levels.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.68% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.12% with a share float percentage of 80.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revelation Biosciences Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management, Inc. with over 0.84 million shares worth more than $8.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Karpus Management, Inc. held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.98 million and represent 5.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 29221.0 shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 6621.0 shares of worth $66739.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.