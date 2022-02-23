Investor Trust Slackened After MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) Shares Gained By $65.14

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.81B, closed the recent trade at $953.00 per share which meant it gained $65.14 on the day or 7.34% during that session. The MELI stock price is -106.73% off its 52-week high price of $1970.13 and 8.35% above the 52-week low of $873.40. The 3-month trading volume is 749.11K shares.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

Sporting 7.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the MELI stock price touched $953.00 or saw a rise of 18.28%. Year-to-date, MercadoLibre Inc. shares have moved -34.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have changed -15.65%.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MercadoLibre Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 374.25%, compared to -4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 192.20% and 366.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 billion and $1.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.80% for the current quarter and 72.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.50%.

MELI Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.38% with a share float percentage of 89.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MercadoLibre Inc. having a total of 1,427 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.96 million shares worth more than $6.68 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 3.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.47 billion and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 2.63 million shares of worth $4.41 billion while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $3.7 billion as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.01% of company’s outstanding stock.