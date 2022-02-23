Investor Confidence Shakens After Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Share Prices Gain $1.98

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) has seen 88.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.47M, closed the last trade at $6.47 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 44.10% during that session. The INDO stock price is -42.97% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 59.66% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Sporting 44.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the INDO stock price touched $6.47 or saw a rise of 27.3%. Year-to-date, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have moved 131.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) have changed 82.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 6670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.53%, compared to 22.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.60%.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 1.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 17800.0 shares worth more than $79655.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2073.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9276.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.