How Will Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Perform In Months To Come?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $7.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -10.82% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -172.41% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 11.45% above the 52-week low of $6.42. The 3-month trading volume is 3.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Sporting -10.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the DCFC stock price touched $7.25 or saw a rise of 29.41%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -27.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed 0.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -189.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.93% from current levels.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.55% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.