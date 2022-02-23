How Will Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Perform In Months To Come?

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.94M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The GATO stock price is -537.11% off its 52-week high price of $20.26 and 15.72% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Sporting -0.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the GATO stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 12.15%. Year-to-date, Gatos Silver Inc. shares have moved -69.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) have changed -69.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 102.50%.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.44% with a share float percentage of 91.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gatos Silver Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.76 million shares worth more than $101.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan, with the holding of over 6.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.17 million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 1.99 million shares of worth $23.2 million while later fund manager owns 1.71 million shares of worth $20.68 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.