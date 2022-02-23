How Will Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.87M, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -7.23% during that session. The ATER stock price is -1487.34% off its 52-week high price of $48.89 and 20.45% above the 52-week low of $2.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 million shares.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Sporting -7.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the ATER stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 21.23%. Year-to-date, Aterian Inc. shares have moved -25.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have changed 6.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aterian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -365.33%, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.34% with a share float percentage of 30.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aterian Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 3.35 million shares worth more than $36.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.76 million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $3.01 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $5.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.