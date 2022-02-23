How Is Uber Technologies Inc.(NYSE: UBER) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has seen 7.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.28B, closed the recent trade at $33.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The UBER stock price is -85.97% off its 52-week high price of $61.50 and 0.79% above the 52-week low of $32.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.56 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Sporting -1.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the UBER stock price touched $33.07 or saw a rise of 11.65%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc. shares have moved -19.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed -6.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -153.85%, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.20% and -283.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.70%.

36 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.32 billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.83 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.17 billion and $3.28 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 68.20% for the current quarter and 78.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.50% over the past 5 years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.08% with a share float percentage of 74.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 104.68 million shares worth more than $4.69 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 5.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 96.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.34 billion and represent 5.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 37.28 million shares of worth $1.67 billion while later fund manager owns 23.45 million shares of worth $1.03 billion as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.