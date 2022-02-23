How Is First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.95M, closed the last trade at $1.72 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The FHS stock price is -475.58% off its 52-week high price of $9.90 and 21.51% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 173.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the FHS stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 8.02%. Year-to-date, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved 9.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) have changed -10.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 8470.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.28 while the price target rests at a high of $45.28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2532.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2532.56% from current levels.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.35% over the past 6 months.

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 22879.0 shares worth more than $69552.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 16300.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49552.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.