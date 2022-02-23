Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has a beta value of 2.72 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27B, closed the recent trade at $11.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -5.06% during that session. The PUMP stock price is -23.37% off its 52-week high price of $13.99 and 43.65% above the 52-week low of $6.39. The 3-month trading volume is 840.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

Sporting -5.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the PUMP stock price touched $11.34 or saw a rise of 12.84%. Year-to-date, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have moved 47.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have changed 19.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.73% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.0% from the levels at last check today.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProPetro Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 184.91%, compared to 38.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.70% and 105.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $242.34 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $275 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $154.34 million and $173.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.00% for the current quarter and 58.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -167.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.90%.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.86% with a share float percentage of 103.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.65 million shares worth more than $134.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.75 million and represent 9.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.58% shares in the company for having 5.77 million shares of worth $47.45 million while later fund manager owns 4.45 million shares of worth $36.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.31% of company’s outstanding stock.