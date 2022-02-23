Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the last trade at $5.30 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The GENI stock price is -375.09% off its 52-week high price of $25.18 and 0.57% above the 52-week low of $5.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the GENI stock price touched $5.30 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Genius Sports Limited shares have moved -30.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have changed -16.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -352.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -69.81% from current levels.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.31% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.20% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.43 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.84% with a share float percentage of 91.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Sports Limited having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 18.05 million shares worth more than $336.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Fred Alger Management, LLC held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 16.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $311.63 million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 7.1 million shares of worth $131.67 million while later fund manager owns 3.56 million shares of worth $66.0 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.