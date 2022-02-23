Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 4.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.97B, closed the last trade at $121.34 per share which meant it lost -$5.96 on the day or -4.68% during that session. The ETSY stock price is -153.63% off its 52-week high price of $307.75 and -3.32% below the 52-week low of $125.37. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Sporting -4.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the ETSY stock price touched $121.34 or saw a rise of 18.16%. Year-to-date, Etsy Inc. shares have moved -44.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have changed -18.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $234.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $154.00 while the price target rests at a high of $285.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -134.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.92% from current levels.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Etsy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.64%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -29.60% and -15.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.10%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $685.36 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $637.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $617.36 million and $529.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.00% for the current quarter and 20.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 272.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.95%.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.72% with a share float percentage of 93.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Etsy Inc. having a total of 1,172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.65 million shares worth more than $2.84 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.43 billion and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 3.58 million shares of worth $743.83 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $594.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.