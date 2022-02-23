Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)’s -1.26% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.89B, closed the recent trade at $6.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The ETRN stock price is -84.32% off its 52-week high price of $11.52 and 4.0% above the 52-week low of $6.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Sporting -1.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the ETRN stock price touched $6.25 or saw a rise of 19.46%. Year-to-date, Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have moved -38.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have changed -38.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -156.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.0% from the levels at last check today.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.11%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.40% and 10.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $356.91 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $387.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $367.12 million and $378.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.80% for the current quarter and 2.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 232.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.10%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 9.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.06% with a share float percentage of 101.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 46.84 million shares worth more than $475.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 45.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $460.75 million and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 18.87 million shares of worth $194.58 million while later fund manager owns 13.32 million shares of worth $135.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.