Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.69B, closed the recent trade at $41.31 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The DT stock price is -93.97% off its 52-week high price of $80.13 and 2.25% above the 52-week low of $40.38. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the DT stock price touched $41.31 or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, Dynatrace Inc. shares have moved -32.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) have changed -15.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.19% from the levels at last check today.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dynatrace Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.35%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.50%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $234.43 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $246.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 116.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.90%.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.84% with a share float percentage of 97.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynatrace Inc. having a total of 568 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thoma Bravo, LP with over 84.3 million shares worth more than $5.98 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Thoma Bravo, LP held 29.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 billion and represent 6.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 5.63 million shares of worth $399.43 million while later fund manager owns 4.96 million shares of worth $352.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.