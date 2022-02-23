Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Shares Have Loss -5.98% Over The Past Month

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.53B, closed the recent trade at $15.48 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The CLVT stock price is -124.74% off its 52-week high price of $34.79 and 6.78% above the 52-week low of $14.43. The 3-month trading volume is 5.56 million shares.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the CLVT stock price touched $15.48 or saw a rise of 8.35%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved -34.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have changed -5.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.36% from the levels at last check today.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarivate Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.81%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.50% and 42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $525.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $692.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $455.6 million and $421.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.30% for the current quarter and 64.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -6.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.35%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.32% with a share float percentage of 104.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 429 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 116.67 million shares worth more than $2.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 18.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 44.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 billion and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 17.31 million shares of worth $379.04 million while later fund manager owns 10.67 million shares of worth $248.95 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.