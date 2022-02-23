ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has seen 8.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.49B, closed the last trade at $12.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -6.08% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -196.84% off its 52-week high price of $38.50 and 13.57% above the 52-week low of $11.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Sporting -6.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the CHPT stock price touched $12.97 or saw a rise of 16.43%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares have moved -31.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have changed -1.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -254.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.65% from current levels.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.20%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.95 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.71% with a share float percentage of 69.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.49 million shares worth more than $269.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SPT Invest Management Sarl, with the holding of over 12.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.77 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 4.35 million shares of worth $87.01 million while later fund manager owns 3.82 million shares of worth $76.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.