Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Surprises Wall Street With 2.83% Stock Price Gain

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.91B, closed the recent trade at $78.74 per share which meant it gained $2.17 on the day or 2.83% during that session. The CZR stock price is -52.16% off its 52-week high price of $119.81 and 13.64% above the 52-week low of $68.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.92.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 2.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the CZR stock price touched $78.74 or saw a rise of 8.62%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -18.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 6.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $123.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $99.00 while the price target rests at a high of $191.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -142.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.73% from the levels at last check today.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.89%, compared to 29.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.50% and 74.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 179.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.59 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.00% for the current quarter and 55.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 72.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.50%.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.25% with a share float percentage of 99.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment Inc. having a total of 741 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.55 million shares worth more than $2.02 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 18.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.76 billion and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.86% shares in the company for having 16.81 million shares of worth $1.51 billion while later fund manager owns 7.28 million shares of worth $655.46 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.